LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.25. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $17.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.