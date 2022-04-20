Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

