Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 295,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lyell Immunopharma (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

