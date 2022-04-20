Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 388,200 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUCD shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

