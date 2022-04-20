LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.29

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 11476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 206,440 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 329.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 164,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

