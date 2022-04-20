Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.48 or 0.07490373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00270332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.28 or 0.00814568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00089776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.02 or 0.00609279 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00378554 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

