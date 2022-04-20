Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$26.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.11 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $26.700-$26.700 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.07. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

