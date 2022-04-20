Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $720.31 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $720.31 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

