LINK Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 8% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.76 or 0.00320928 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $805.30 million and $1.13 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

