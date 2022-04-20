Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Linde worth $115,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 22.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

