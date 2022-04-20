Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 48.7% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $165,611.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00269037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

