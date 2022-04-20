LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 788,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 95,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,178. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

