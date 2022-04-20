LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 6.1%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 14,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 909,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

