Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.72

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.72 and last traded at $128.77, with a volume of 4076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

