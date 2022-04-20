Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Libbey shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 273,700 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

Get Libbey alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Libbey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Libbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.