LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $134.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

LGIH traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

