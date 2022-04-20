LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $134.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
LGIH traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,765. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.