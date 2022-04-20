Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.63. 551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leonardo from €7.20 ($7.74) to €6.65 ($7.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

