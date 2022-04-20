Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07429332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,113.43 or 0.99847598 BTC.

About Lendefi (new)

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

