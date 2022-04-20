LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.91. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 347,868 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.