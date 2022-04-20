Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.27 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,976.97). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($4,067.58). Insiders bought a total of 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672 in the last three months.

LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 329 ($4.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.68) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

