Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 13.27 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,976.97). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($4,067.58). Insiders bought a total of 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $769,672 in the last three months.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
