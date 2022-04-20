Laveti Sridhar Sells 704 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGYS traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $921.83 million, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agilysys by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after buying an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agilysys by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

