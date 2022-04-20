Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 8.1%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 22,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,810,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Get Latch alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Latch by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.