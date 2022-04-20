Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Landec shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 68,788 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LNDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Landec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $312.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.