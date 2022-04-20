Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $68,591.80

Landbox (LAND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Landbox has a market cap of $68,591.80 and approximately $101.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.31 or 0.07466723 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.79 or 1.00128980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048968 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.