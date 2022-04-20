Lambda (LAMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $546,847.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,697,809 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

