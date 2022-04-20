Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 913,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $271.14. The company had a trading volume of 504,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,532. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day moving average is $279.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

