KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Up 0.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €69.00 ($74.19) and last traded at €68.40 ($73.55). 7,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.00 ($73.12).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is €65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

