KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,120 shares of company stock worth $47,198 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVHI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,695. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.65.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

