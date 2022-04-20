Kuai Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $819,425.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $819,425.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.