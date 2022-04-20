KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,322 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KT. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
