KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,322 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KT. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

