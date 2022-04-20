KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Steve Sparke Sells 83,333 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) insider Steve Sparke sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £38,333.18 ($49,874.03).
Shares of KRM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.60). 23,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The stock has a market cap of £16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.51. KRM22 Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
KRM22 Company Profile (Get Rating)
