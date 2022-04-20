Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $495,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

