Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HMC stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.