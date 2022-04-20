Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

