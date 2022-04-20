Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,528 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $140,517,000 after buying an additional 174,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after buying an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.52. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

