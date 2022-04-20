Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFNL. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7,652.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFNL opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

