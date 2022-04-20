Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after buying an additional 390,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

