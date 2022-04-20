Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,877,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

