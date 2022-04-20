Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,703 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

