Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNP. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

