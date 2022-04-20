Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

