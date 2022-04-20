Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.90

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 4668958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.40 ($3.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

