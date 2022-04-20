Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KSS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 28,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.