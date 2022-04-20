Klaytn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86.05 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $86.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.80 or 0.07409071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,227.31 or 0.99698500 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,028,156 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

