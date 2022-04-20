Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

