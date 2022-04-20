Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

