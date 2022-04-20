Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGSPY shares. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($127.96) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

