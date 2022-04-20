Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.69

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 6066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.