Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Keyera stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.41 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1480991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. CSFB lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

