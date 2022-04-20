Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 13,525 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period.

HYT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 295,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

